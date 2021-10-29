KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $373.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.91% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “KLA reported fiscal first-quarter results, wherein earnings and revenues grew on a year-over-year basis. Increased customer demand across each of the major product group drove the top-line. Also, growing investments across multiple nodes in Foundry & Logic contributed well. Further, strengthening installed base, higher utilization rates and expanding service opportunities in the trailing edge drove the Services revenues. Additionally, high exposure to 5G mobile & infrastructure and growing demand in automotive remains a tailwind. Solid momentum in wafer fabrication equipment also remains a positive. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. Yet, the impacts of COVID-19 pandemic remain concerns. Also, supply chain disruptions are major headwinds. Further, mounting expenses remain negatives.”

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on KLAC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $380.00 to $398.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $14.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $369.65. 57,971 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,692. KLA has a 12 month low of $190.21 and a 12 month high of $388.99. The firm has a market cap of $56.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $339.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 6,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.92, for a total transaction of $2,222,782.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,325.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

