KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Increased to $361.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $338.00 to $361.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for KLA’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.52 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.53 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.33 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KLA from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $366.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $396.63.

KLAC opened at $355.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $339.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.01. KLA has a 52 week low of $190.21 and a 52 week high of $388.99. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that KLA will post 19.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in KLA by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 12,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

