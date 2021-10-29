Kleros Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.50 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 28th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $83.10 million and $4.50 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00012072 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003243 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 59.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00004502 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $388.97 or 0.00631437 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Kleros

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 618,100,649 coins. Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Buying and Selling Kleros

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the exchanges listed above.

