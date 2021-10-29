Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.500-$4.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

KNX traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.70. The company had a trading volume of 61,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,644,807. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.04. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 52 week low of $37.07 and a 52 week high of $57.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 10.88%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. Raymond James lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $57.91.

In other news, VP Michael K. Liu sold 2,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $113,564.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,879.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $100,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,813.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,810,419 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.