KONE Oyj’s (KNYJY) Overweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KNYJY stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.60. The company had a trading volume of 37,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.32. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $44.31.

Kone Oyj manufactures elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides installation, maintenance, modernization and replacement solutions. The company was founded on October 27, 1910 and is headquartered in Espoo, Finland.

