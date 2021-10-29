Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.00.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock traded down $0.29 on Friday, hitting $32.55. The company had a trading volume of 68,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,111. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $34.23.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.59 billion. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 17.24%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.9858 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.78%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

