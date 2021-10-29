KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,024 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC owned 1.83% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,672,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,689,000 after acquiring an additional 509,899 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after buying an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,977,000 after buying an additional 29,476 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,082,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after buying an additional 18,448 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KBA traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,332. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $53.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.08.

