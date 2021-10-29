K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €15.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) has been given a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s current price.

SDF has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 6th. DZ Bank set a €13.75 ($16.18) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €12.24 ($14.40).

Shares of SDF opened at €14.79 ($17.39) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.28. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €5.61 ($6.60) and a one year high of €14.53 ($17.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.46.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

