Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar Purchases 23,000 Shares of ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Stock

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) CEO Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.77 per share, with a total value of $63,710.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 25th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 14,292 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.73 per share, for a total transaction of $39,017.16.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar acquired 1,800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $4,734.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 17,670 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,118.70.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 400 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,060.00.

On Monday, August 16th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 800 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.64 per share, for a total transaction of $2,112.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar purchased 24,900 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $57,768.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Kumarakulasingam Suriyakumar bought 6,198 shares of ARC Document Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.09 per share, with a total value of $12,953.82.

Shares of ARC Document Solutions stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.86 million, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 1.44. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter. ARC Document Solutions had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 4.84%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ARC Document Solutions by 284.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 283,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 209,778 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ARC Document Solutions by 36,676.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 164,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 163,943 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,428,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 140,374 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in ARC Document Solutions by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 121,461 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in ARC Document Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,264,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 103,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of document solutions to design, engineering, construction, and facilities management professionals. It offers managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, web-based document management applications, and equipment and supplies sales.

