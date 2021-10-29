Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of Kutcho Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:KCCFF) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,285 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 48,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Kutcho Copper (OTCMKTS:KCCFF)

Kutcho Copper Corp. is a mineral exploration company. The firm engages in the identification and acquisition of copper and gold projects. It also involves in the development of Kutcho property. The company was founded on August 29, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

