L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $12.85-13.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $14.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.09 billion.L3Harris Technologies also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $12.850-$13.000 EPS.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $229.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is 35.17%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LHX. Susquehanna lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered L3Harris Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $233.69.

In related news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.48, for a total transaction of $13,935,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $2,481,469.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 411,601 shares of company stock worth $95,010,872. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.