Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical research company reported $6.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by $1.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $287.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 670,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,642. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $293.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.48. The company has a market capitalization of $27.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America has a 12-month low of $192.79 and a 12-month high of $309.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LH. Truist raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $368.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.82.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total transaction of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

