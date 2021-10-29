L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AIQUY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

AIQUY traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.42. The stock had a trading volume of 70,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,801. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. L’Air Liquide has a 1 year low of $29.06 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The stock has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,285,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,314,000 after buying an additional 122,374 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,167,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $870,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

