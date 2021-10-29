Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 30.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $17.78 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $19.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.43. The stock has a market cap of $899.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 130.8% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,000 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 20.8% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,609,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,126,000 after acquiring an additional 277,139 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 9.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 915,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,959,000 after acquiring an additional 78,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 1.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,132.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,250 shares of company stock worth $201,723. Insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.79%.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

