Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) Stock Position Reduced by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,057 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $34,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 67.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,671,926 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,475 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Lamb Weston by 495.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 915,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,964,000 after acquiring an additional 762,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Lamb Weston in the second quarter worth approximately $52,540,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 75.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,007,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,263,000 after acquiring an additional 432,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Lamb Weston by 55.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,169,449 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,271,000 after acquiring an additional 415,575 shares in the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Lamb Weston news, Director Robert A. Niblock acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.40 per share, for a total transaction of $141,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.75 per share, with a total value of $278,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lamb Weston has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

NYSE LW opened at $57.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.54. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.18 and a 1 year high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $984.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 58.42% and a net margin of 6.83%. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

