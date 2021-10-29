Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LCSHF. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.60 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lancashire presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Lancashire stock opened at $7.10 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day moving average is $8.88. Lancashire has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $10.20.

Lancashire Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation and Lancashire Syndicate. The company was founded on October 12, 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

