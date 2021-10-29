Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.16% of Lands’ End worth $2,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 7.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,330,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,618,000 after buying an additional 88,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lands’ End by 9.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,118,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,900,000 after purchasing an additional 99,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,239 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 23.3% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 806,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,107,000 after purchasing an additional 152,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 12.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,445,000 after purchasing an additional 29,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Lands' End alerts:

NASDAQ LE opened at $26.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.57. Lands’ End, Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $44.40. The firm has a market cap of $871.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 2.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Lands’ End had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $384.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lands’ End from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lands' End Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lands' End and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.