Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Latch, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTCH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.57.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Latch from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp began coverage on Latch in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Latch in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Latch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Latch in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.43 price target for the company.

LTCH traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 967,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,689. Latch has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $19.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.93.

Latch (NASDAQ:LTCH) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $9.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Latch will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Latch in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Latch Company Profile

Latch, Inc makes spaces better places to live, work, and visit through a system of software, devices, and services in the United States. Its products include LatchOS for Commercial Office, a commercial solution that would extend smart access, visitor and delivery management, smart device and sensor control, connectivity, and identity and personalization solutions to meet the needs of modern office spaces; Latch Visitor Express, a contactless visitor entry system; The Latch Lens Partner Program that enables access device partners to leverage Latch's software and Latch Lens; LatchID, an identification system that creates a network of users, across spaces, and devices; and Latch C2, a smart access solution for retrofits and new construction.

