Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $702.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 57.66% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Lazard stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,097. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.56. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.54. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $32.38 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Several research analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $4,095,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total transaction of $945,665.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

