Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane Sells 20,000 Shares

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) CEO William P. Murnane sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total value of $446,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

William P. Murnane also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 25th, William P. Murnane sold 19,004 shares of Lazydays stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $481,751.40.

LAZY opened at $21.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.55. Lazydays Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $25.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 1.88.

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 48.32%. The firm had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Lazydays Holdings, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Lazydays in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lazydays by 4,493.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the last quarter. 48.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

