Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $168,900.00 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $168,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Monday, September 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 23,556 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $405,163.20.

On Thursday, September 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,718 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $50,690.70.

On Monday, September 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 15,559 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $291,264.48.

On Thursday, September 9th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 212 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $4,123.40.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 57,617 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $1,132,750.22.

On Monday, August 30th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 35,000 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $668,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,761 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $248,386.05.

On Monday, August 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,642 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.10, for a total transaction of $84,020.20.

On Friday, August 20th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 11,032 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total transaction of $202,106.24.

On Monday, August 16th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 13,968 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $256,033.44.

NASDAQ:LEGH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,008. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $432.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day moving average of $18.12.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.65 million. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 22.32% and a return on equity of 15.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 96.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the second quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing during the first quarter worth approximately $333,000. 19.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corp. engages in the selling, building, and financing manufactured homes and tiny houses that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores and are sold directly to manufactured home communities. Its products include tiny homes, singlewide, doublewide, the ultimate home, oilfield/workforce, and park housing.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.