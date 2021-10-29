Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGGNY. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.00.

LGGNY opened at $20.35 on Monday. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $20.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.29. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $1.2553 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a yield of 6.42%. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.51%.

Legal & General Group Plc engages in the provision of risk, savings and investment management products and services. It operates through the following segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR); Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM); Legal & General Capital (LGC); and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

