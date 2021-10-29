Legal & General Group Plc Has $171,000 Stock Position in WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in WideOpenWest were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WideOpenWest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 89.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 150.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $19.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.53. WideOpenWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.72 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 2.07.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.37). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $287.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.78 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WideOpenWest, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $409,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 532,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,888,786.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total value of $306,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,456,900. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on WideOpenWest from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Benchmark upped their target price on WideOpenWest from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised WideOpenWest from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WideOpenWest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

WideOpenWest, Inc engages in the provision of internet, cable television, and voice over IP-based services to residential and business customers. Its products include high-speed data, video, and telephony. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

