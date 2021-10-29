Legal & General Group Plc Has $180,000 Holdings in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) by 64.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 7.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 44.9% during the second quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 755,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,739,000 after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 5.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $365,000. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OptimizeRx alerts:

Shares of OPRX stock opened at $95.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.21. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 797.92 and a beta of 0.66. OptimizeRx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.15.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.98%. Analysts expect that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OPRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OptimizeRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.20.

In related news, CEO William J. Febbo sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $1,403,277.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Silvestro sold 13,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.41, for a total value of $773,465.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,159 shares of company stock worth $8,817,766. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX).

Receive News & Ratings for OptimizeRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimizeRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.