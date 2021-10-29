Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 192,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in Zomedica during the first quarter worth about $26,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Zomedica by 899.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Zomedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ZOM opened at $0.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $492.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 0.52. Zomedica Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.91.

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

