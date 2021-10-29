Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 1,006 Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,049,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,537,000 after purchasing an additional 67,805 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 49.8% during the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,411,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,803,000 after purchasing an additional 469,147 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 63,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 477.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 756,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,499,000 after purchasing an additional 625,072 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.28% of the company’s stock.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

Shares of UMH opened at $24.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.43. UMH Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $25.70.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.04). UMH Properties had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 37.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.57%.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Aegis upped their price target on shares of UMH Properties from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.63.

In related news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 2,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $58,632.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,737.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Landy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $243,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 259,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,314,413.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132 shares of company stock worth $2,991. 10.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UMH Properties

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH).

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.