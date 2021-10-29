Legal & General Group Plc Purchases New Shares in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in MiMedx Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 197,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 16.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 9,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDXG. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of MiMedx Group from $20.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

MDXG opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $764.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 1.65. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.30 and a twelve month high of $15.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.67.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $68.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.77 million. MiMedx Group had a negative net margin of 31.30% and a negative return on equity of 1,262.51%. Equities analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

MiMedx Group Company Profile

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

