Legal & General Group Plc Raises Holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,016 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Carriage Services were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CSV. TheStreet raised shares of Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Carriage Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

In related news, EVP Steven D. Metzger acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.98 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $189,658.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,979.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE CSV opened at $50.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $50.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Carriage Services’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

