Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, a decrease of 78.5% from the September 30th total of 192,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 12,922 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 13,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000.

BWG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,018. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

BrandywineGLOBAL – Global Income Opportunities Fund, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its objectives are to provide current income and it also seeks capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 27, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

