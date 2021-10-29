Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 80.8% in October

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 24,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $38.25.

Get Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 23,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,031,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 367,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,232,000 after acquiring an additional 25,018 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,856,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 48.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 287,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,479,000 after purchasing an additional 93,110 shares during the period.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.