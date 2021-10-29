Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) Short Interest Down 80.8% in October

Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a drop of 80.8% from the September 30th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.33. 24,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,340. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.85. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $28.96 and a 1-year high of $38.25.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.
