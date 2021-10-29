Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $8.53 Billion

Equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) will post $8.53 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Lennar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $8.54 billion and the lowest is $8.53 billion. Lennar reported sales of $6.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennar will report full year sales of $27.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.19 billion to $27.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $32.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.87 billion to $33.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lennar.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 19th. The construction company reported $4.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.25. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. Lennar’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $143.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.78.

Shares of NYSE LEN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.27. 1,777,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,427,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 11.02 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.07 and its 200 day moving average is $100.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.50. Lennar has a one year low of $69.41 and a one year high of $110.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,712 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

