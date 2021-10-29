Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) Upgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Leoni (OTCMKTS:LNNNY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Leoni in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of LNNNY opened at $3.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.22. Leoni has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

LEONI AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cables and cable systems for the automotive sector and other industries. It operates through the Wire and Cable Solutions, and Wiring systems segments. The Wire and Cable Solutions segment focuses on the development of intelligent and secure energy transmission and data management systems solutions.

