Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Shares of Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.76 and traded as high as C$0.88. Leucrotta Exploration shares last traded at C$0.87, with a volume of 86,356 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leucrotta Exploration in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.73. The stock has a market cap of C$217.92 million and a P/E ratio of -9.46. The company has a quick ratio of 12.20, a current ratio of 12.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$6.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leucrotta Exploration Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Leucrotta Exploration Company Profile (CVE:LXE)

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

