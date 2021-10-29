Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.380-$0.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.390. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.66 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Levi Strauss & Co. also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.430-$1.450 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEVI. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.77.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 881,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,785,892. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.00 and its 200-day moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 152.38%.

In related news, Director David A. Friedman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $690,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Friedman sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.80, for a total value of $826,658.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,398,600 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. stock. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,347 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

