Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $15.58, but opened at $14.00. Liberty Oilfield Services shares last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 15,284 shares traded.

The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.39) earnings per share.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target for the company. Atb Cap Markets cut Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Liberty Oilfield Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Oilfield Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.57.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $608,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 54,100 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $769,302.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,590,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,598,000 after buying an additional 4,325,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,478,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,219,000 after buying an additional 1,582,374 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,662,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,666,000 after buying an additional 2,058,279 shares during the last quarter. Exor Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 4,982,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,557,000 after buying an additional 322,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 73.7% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 3,008,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,606,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,950 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day moving average is $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

