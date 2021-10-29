Liberum Capital Trims Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) Target Price to GBX 66

Orchard Funding Group (LON:ORCH) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 71 ($0.93) to GBX 66 ($0.86) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Orchard Funding Group stock opened at GBX 55 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 56.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 55.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.96, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of £11.74 million and a P/E ratio of 13.33. Orchard Funding Group has a 1-year low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a 1-year high of GBX 66.86 ($0.87).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Orchard Funding Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. Orchard Funding Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.77%.

Orchard Funding Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance premium finance, professional fee funding, and finance services in the United Kingdom. It offers credit to businesses and consumers to spread the cost of their insurance premiums; and professional customized fee funding solutions to accounting firms, professionals, and small businesses to spread the costs of their professional fees.

