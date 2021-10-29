Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 31,858 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.27% of Life Storage worth $107,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Life Storage in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Life Storage by 38.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Life Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 103.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in Life Storage in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage stock opened at $132.66 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $70.29 and a one year high of $132.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.88.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.41). Life Storage had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 26.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 86.65%.

LSI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Life Storage from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Life Storage currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.23.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

