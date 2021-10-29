Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limoneira Company is an agribusiness and real estate development company. Its current operations consist of fruit production and marketing, real estate development and capital investment activities. Limoneira has three business segments: agribusiness, rental operations, and real estate development. The agribusiness segment includes its farming and lemon packing operations. The Company produces lemons, avocados, oranges, and other specialty crops. The rental operations segment includes housing, organic recycling, commercial and leased land operations. The real estate development segment includes its real estate projects and development. Limoneira Company is based in Santa Paula, California. “

Separately, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.60.

NASDAQ:LMNR opened at $16.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.43. Limoneira has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza acquired 10,000 shares of Limoneira stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 28,016 shares of company stock valued at $431,847 over the last three months. 5.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMNR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Limoneira by 32.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Limoneira by 38.5% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in Limoneira by 633.4% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth $180,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Limoneira during the first quarter worth $181,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

