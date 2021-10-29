Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Receives $25.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LMNR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limoneira from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.65 per share, with a total value of $156,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 28,016 shares of company stock worth $431,847 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Limoneira by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Limoneira by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Limoneira by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Limoneira by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Limoneira by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMNR stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. Limoneira has a fifty-two week low of $13.33 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a P/E ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $49.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Limoneira will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a positive change from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Limoneira’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.48%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

