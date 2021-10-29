Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $806.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.23 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share.

LECO traded down $3.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $140.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,311. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Lincoln Electric has a twelve month low of $98.54 and a twelve month high of $147.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.16%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $142.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.83.

In other news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 6,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $919,445.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lincoln Electric stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,096 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Lincoln Electric worth $22,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

