Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.89

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$36.89 and last traded at C$36.36, with a volume of 571486 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.36.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a C$35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.83.

The company has a market cap of C$4.36 billion and a PE ratio of -68.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.55.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.12) by C($0.08). On average, analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current year.

About Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

