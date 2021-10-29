Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LAC. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a C$35.00 price objective on Lithium Americas and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark reissued a buy rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Lithium Americas to C$32.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.83.

Shares of LAC opened at C$34.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$4.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.47. Lithium Americas has a 52-week low of C$11.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$25.97 and its 200-day moving average is C$20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.33, a quick ratio of 56.64 and a current ratio of 56.73.

Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.12) by C($0.08). As a group, research analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post 0.3018601 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada. The company was formerly known as Western Lithium USA Corporation and changed its name to Lithium Americas Corp.

