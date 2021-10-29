LMR Partners LLP Buys 425,796 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

LMR Partners LLP grew its stake in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 955.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 470,354 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425,796 shares during the quarter. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.18% of GrafTech International worth $5,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 29.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,639,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,674,585 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 67.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,868,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361,646 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of GrafTech International in the first quarter valued at about $105,458,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of GrafTech International by 661.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,083,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,924,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021,613 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its position in GrafTech International by 8.5% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,420,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,224,000 after acquiring an additional 584,111 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:EAF opened at $10.81 on Friday. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.63.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $330.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.35 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. GrafTech International’s payout ratio is 2.47%.

About GrafTech International

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

