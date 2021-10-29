LMR Partners LLP Decreases Stock Position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

LMR Partners LLP cut its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 44.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 32,000 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP owned approximately 0.19% of Jack in the Box worth $4,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 197.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 649 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. 99.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JACK. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.88.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.58. The stock had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,103. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.46. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.89 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box Company Profile

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

