LMR Partners LLP Invests $5.15 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,075 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,148,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,776 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 14,740 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900,794 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $220,036,000 after acquiring an additional 41,301 shares in the last quarter. TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 221.4% in the 1st quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 26,812 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,681,000 after buying an additional 18,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,667 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares in the last quarter. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.63.

salesforce.com stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $297.46. The stock had a trading volume of 23,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,248,628. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $299.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $291.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.83, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.62, for a total transaction of $1,034,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,975,567.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.07, for a total transaction of $5,941,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 798,656 shares of company stock valued at $213,472,420 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

