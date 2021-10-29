LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 67,231 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth $515,000. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 13.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 224,828 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,358 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12,173.6% in the second quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 21,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 21,182 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 42,931 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $136.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.77.

QCOM stock opened at $132.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $121.60 and a fifty-two week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.25% and a return on equity of 102.31%. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

