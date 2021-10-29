LMR Partners LLP Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

LMR Partners LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,407 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 20,495 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP’s holdings in Facebook were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 309.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,377,008 shares of company stock valued at $844,454,048. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $320.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $903.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $340.28.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.48.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

