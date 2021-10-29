LMR Partners LLP Takes $10.55 Million Position in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU)

LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,050,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,549,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $11,558,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $10,068,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $9,042,000. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,119,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,489,000.

Get Aries I Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ RAMMU opened at $10.34 on Friday. Aries I Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $11.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.19.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAMMU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU).

Receive News & Ratings for Aries I Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aries I Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.