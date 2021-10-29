Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $27.170-$27.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $22.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $67 billion-$67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.34 billion.Lockheed Martin also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen cut Lockheed Martin from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $375.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $385.17.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $332.69. 45,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,486,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.36. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $319.81 and a 1-year high of $396.99. The company has a market cap of $92.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $353.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $371.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.25 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lockheed Martin stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.46% of Lockheed Martin worth $1,530,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

