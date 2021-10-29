Loop Capital Increases Masco (NYSE:MAS) Price Target to $67.00

Masco (NYSE:MAS) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Masco from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $70.20.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $65.40 on Thursday. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total value of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Masco by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 533,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,661,000 after purchasing an additional 164,448 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Masco by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 83,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,615,000 after purchasing an additional 22,073 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Masco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 32,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 134,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

